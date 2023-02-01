Luis leads UMass against George Mason

UMass Minutemen (13-8, 4-5 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (12-10, 4-5 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UMass Minutemen (13-8, 4-5 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (12-10, 4-5 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass visits the George Mason Patriots after RJ Luis scored 31 points in UMass’ 87-79 win over the Duquesne Dukes.

The Patriots have gone 10-2 in home games. George Mason has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Minutemen are 4-5 against A-10 opponents. UMass is sixth in the A-10 scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Matt Cross averaging 5.6.

The Patriots and Minutemen square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Oduro is averaging 15.2 points, eight rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Patriots. Victor Bailey Jr. is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Cross is averaging 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Minutemen. Luis is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.