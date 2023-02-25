Loyola (MD) takes on American after Perry’s 27-point game

American Eagles (15-13, 7-10 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (11-19, 6-11 Patriot) Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

American Eagles (15-13, 7-10 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (11-19, 6-11 Patriot)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola (MD) -1; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) plays the American Eagles after Deon Perry scored 27 points in Loyola (MD)’s 90-68 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Greyhounds have gone 7-6 at home. Loyola (MD) gives up 69.8 points and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Eagles are 7-10 in conference matchups. American is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Jones is scoring 11.3 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Greyhounds. Perry is averaging 12.4 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Matt Rogers is scoring 13.3 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Eagles. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 10.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 25.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

