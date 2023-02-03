Loyola (MD) hosts Zink and Boston University

Boston University Terriers (10-14, 3-8 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (8-16, 3-8 Patriot) Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boston University Terriers (10-14, 3-8 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (8-16, 3-8 Patriot)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Nevin Zink scored 25 points in Boston University’s 82-70 loss to the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Greyhounds have gone 5-5 in home games. Loyola (MD) ranks seventh in the Patriot in team defense, giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 47.9% shooting.

The Terriers have gone 3-8 against Patriot opponents. Boston University has a 5-12 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Jones is averaging 11.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Greyhounds. Jaylin Andrews is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Walter Whyte is averaging 14.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Terriers: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.