Loyola (MD) hosts Zink and Boston University

Boston University Terriers (10-14, 3-8 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (8-16, 3-8 Patriot)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Nevin Zink scored 25 points in Boston University’s 82-70 loss to the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Greyhounds are 5-5 on their home court. Loyola (MD) is ninth in the Patriot scoring 64.5 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Terriers are 3-8 against Patriot opponents. Boston University allows 68.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Golden Dike is averaging 6.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Deon Perry is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Jonas Harper is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 10 points. Walter Whyte is shooting 39.7% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Terriers: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

