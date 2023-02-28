Loyola (MD) Greyhounds take on the Holy Cross Crusaders in Patriot Tournament

Holy Cross Crusaders (10-21, 7-11 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (12-19, 7-11 Patriot) Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Holy Cross Crusaders (10-21, 7-11 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (12-19, 7-11 Patriot)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola (MD) -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds face the Holy Cross Crusaders in the Patriot Tournament.

The Greyhounds’ record in Patriot games is 7-11, and their record is 5-8 against non-conference opponents. Loyola (MD) is fourth in the Patriot with 13.8 assists per game led by Kenny Jones averaging 3.5.

The Crusaders are 7-11 against Patriot teams. Holy Cross ranks third in the Patriot shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 11.6 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Greyhounds. Deon Perry is averaging 13.0 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Gerrale Gates is averaging 16.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Crusaders. Will Batchelder is averaging 13.5 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the past 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

