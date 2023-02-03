Loyola Marymount visits San Diego after Earlington’s 20-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (16-8, 6-4 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-14, 3-7 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Marymount Lions (16-8, 6-4 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-14, 3-7 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays the Loyola Marymount Lions after Marcellus Earlington scored 20 points in San Diego’s 80-61 loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Toreros have gone 7-7 at home. San Diego is eighth in the WCC in rebounding with 31.3 rebounds. Eric Williams Jr. leads the Toreros with 9.5 boards.

The Lions are 6-4 in conference play. Loyola Marymount is seventh in the WCC scoring 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Cameron Shelton averaging 10.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jase Townsend is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 15.4 points. Earlington is shooting 50.4% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Chance Stephens averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Shelton is averaging 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 3-7, averaging 75.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.