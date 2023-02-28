Loyola Chicago faces Rhode Island on 3-game home slide

Rhode Island Rams (8-20, 4-12 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-19, 3-13 A-10) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (8-20, 4-12 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-19, 3-13 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago is looking to stop its three-game home slide with a win against Rhode Island.

The Ramblers have gone 6-7 in home games. Loyola Chicago has a 7-13 record against teams over .500.

The Rams are 4-12 in A-10 play. Rhode Island has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Ramblers and Rams meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Norris is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 10.8 points and 3.9 assists. Philip Alston is averaging 15.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Ishmael Leggett is shooting 40.8% and averaging 16.6 points for the Rams. Brayon Freeman is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Rams: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

