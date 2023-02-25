Louisville visits Kelly and Georgia Tech

Louisville Cardinals (4-24, 2-15 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-17, 3-14 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Louisville Cardinals (4-24, 2-15 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-17, 3-14 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Tech -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays the Louisville Cardinals after Miles Kelly scored 24 points in Georgia Tech’s 76-68 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Yellow Jackets are 10-6 on their home court. Georgia Tech has a 7-15 record against teams above .500.

The Cardinals are 2-15 against conference opponents. Louisville has a 2-19 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly is shooting 39.4% and averaging 13.2 points for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

El Ellis is averaging 18.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Cardinals. Mike James is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

