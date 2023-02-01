Louisville faces Georgia Tech, seeks to break 10-game skid

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-13, 1-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-19, 0-10 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-13, 1-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-19, 0-10 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -2; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville enters the matchup against Georgia Tech as losers of 10 games in a row.

The Cardinals are 2-10 on their home court. Louisville has a 0-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Yellow Jackets are 1-10 in ACC play. Georgia Tech is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: El Ellis is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Cardinals. Mike James is averaging 9.2 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Deivon Smith is averaging eight points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Miles Kelly is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 0-10, averaging 64.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

