Louisiana Tech visits McKnight and Western Kentucky

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-14, 6-10 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-13, 6-10 C-USA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-14, 6-10 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-13, 6-10 C-USA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky faces the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Dayvion McKnight scored 21 points in Western Kentucky’s 83-77 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Hilltoppers have gone 8-4 in home games. Western Kentucky has a 6-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 6-10 against conference opponents. Louisiana Tech is fourth in C-USA scoring 73.8 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKnight is averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hilltoppers. Jairus Hamilton is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Cobe Williams is averaging 18.8 points, four assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Crawford is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.