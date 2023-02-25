Louisiana Tech plays Middle Tennessee on 3-game road slide

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-15, 6-11 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (17-11, 10-7 C-USA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-15, 6-11 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (17-11, 10-7 C-USA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Middle Tennessee -6; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits Middle Tennessee looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Blue Raiders have gone 11-2 in home games. Middle Tennessee averages 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 6-11 against C-USA opponents. Louisiana Tech has an 8-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Lawrence averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. DeAndre Dishman is averaging 11 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Cobe Williams is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.