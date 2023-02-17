Louisiana Tech hosts Charlotte following Khalifa’s 24-point showing

Charlotte 49ers (15-11, 6-9 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-13, 6-9 C-USA) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (15-11, 6-9 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-13, 6-9 C-USA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Aly Khalifa scored 24 points in Charlotte’s 68-64 overtime win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Bulldogs are 8-4 in home games. Louisiana Tech scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The 49ers have gone 6-9 against C-USA opponents. Charlotte is seventh in C-USA with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Khalifa averaging 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaston Willis averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Cobe Williams is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Brice Williams is scoring 12.0 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the 49ers. Khalifa is averaging 11.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

49ers: 4-6, averaging 60.5 points, 25.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.