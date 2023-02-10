Louisiana takes on Troy after Brown’s 25-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (20-5, 10-3 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (15-11, 7-6 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana plays the Troy Trojans after Jordan Brown scored 25 points in Louisiana’s 82-71 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Trojans have gone 9-3 in home games. Troy is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 72.2 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 10-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana is the top team in the Sun Belt shooting 39.1% from deep. Kentrell Garnett leads the Ragin’ Cajuns shooting 46.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene is averaging 11.7 points for the Trojans. Zay Williams is averaging 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 54.3% over the past 10 games for Troy.

Themus Fulks is averaging 9.4 points and 6.4 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Brown is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

