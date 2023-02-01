Louisiana plays Texas State following Williams’ 21-point game

Texas State Bobcats (11-12, 4-6 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (18-4, 8-2 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (11-12, 4-6 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (18-4, 8-2 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts the Texas State Bobcats after Greg Williams Jr. scored 21 points in Louisiana’s 94-87 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 9-0 in home games. Louisiana is third in the Sun Belt scoring 80.3 points while shooting 49.1% from the field.

The Bobcats are 4-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Brown is averaging 19.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Williams is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Mason Harrell is averaging 16.2 points for the Bobcats. Drue Drinnon is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 60.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.