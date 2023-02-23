Louisiana hosts South Alabama after Moore’s 22-point performance

South Alabama Jaguars (16-14, 9-8 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (22-7, 12-5 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Friday, 9 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (16-14, 9-8 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (22-7, 12-5 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama takes on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Isaiah Moore scored 22 points in South Alabama’s 76-67 win over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 13-0 at home. Louisiana scores 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Jaguars are 9-8 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama ranks third in the Sun Belt allowing 65.0 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Brown is averaging 19.5 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Greg Williams Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Owen White is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 8.3 points. Moore is averaging 17.1 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.