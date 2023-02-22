Louisiana hosts Arkansas State following Ford’s 22-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-18, 3-13 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (21-7, 11-5 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8:30…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-18, 3-13 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (21-7, 11-5 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana -14.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Terrance Ford Jr. scored 22 points in Arkansas State’s 75-70 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 12-0 in home games. Louisiana scores 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Red Wolves have gone 3-13 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is 5-14 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Brown is averaging 19.3 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Greg Williams Jr. is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Caleb Fields is averaging 11.2 points and 4.6 assists for the Red Wolves. Omar El-Sheikh is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Red Wolves: 2-8, averaging 64.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

