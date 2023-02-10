Longwood visits Childress and High Point

Longwood Lancers (17-9, 9-4 Big South) at High Point Panthers (11-14, 3-10 Big South) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Longwood Lancers (17-9, 9-4 Big South) at High Point Panthers (11-14, 3-10 Big South)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts the Longwood Lancers after Bryson Childress scored 20 points in High Point’s 82-66 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Panthers are 8-4 in home games. High Point is fifth in the Big South with 12.3 assists per game led by Bryant Randleman averaging 3.0.

The Lancers have gone 9-4 against Big South opponents. Longwood is fourth in the Big South scoring 73.9 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmard Harvey is averaging 4.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Jaden House is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

DeShaun Wade is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 9.5 points. Isaiah Wilkins is shooting 45.9% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

