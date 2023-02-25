Longwood hosts UNC Asheville after Jones’ 30-point performance

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (23-7, 15-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (20-10, 12-5 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (23-7, 15-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (20-10, 12-5 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longwood -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville faces the Longwood Lancers after Tajion Jones scored 30 points in UNC Asheville’s 80-62 win against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Lancers have gone 12-2 at home. Longwood scores 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 15-2 in Big South play. UNC Asheville has an 8-5 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wilkins is shooting 45.9% and averaging 12.9 points for the Lancers. DeShaun Wade is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Jones is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 14.9 points and 5.2 rebounds. Drew Pember is averaging 20.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.