Longwood defeats High Point 70-67

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins’ 21 points helped Longwood defeat High Point 70-67 on Saturday night.

Jaden House and Bryson Childress each missed a 3-pointer for High Point to end it.

Wilkins was 7-of-13 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Lancers (18-9, 10-4 Big South Conference). Zac Watson scored 11 points while shooting 2 of 4 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line. Walyn Napper recorded nine points and finished 4 of 7 from the field.

Abdoulaye Thiam led the way for the Panthers (11-15, 3-11) with 17 points. High Point also got 15 points and two blocks from Zach Austin. House also put up 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Both teams play on Wednesday. Longwood visits South Carolina Upstate while High Point travels to play Presbyterian.

