Long Beach State visits CSU Bakersfield after Henson’s 20-point showing

Long Beach State Beach (14-11, 8-5 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (9-15, 5-8 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10…

Long Beach State Beach (14-11, 8-5 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (9-15, 5-8 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield plays the Long Beach State Beach after Travis Henson scored 20 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 73-58 victory against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Roadrunners are 6-5 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield ranks third in the Big West in team defense, allowing 64.0 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Beach are 8-5 in Big West play. Long Beach State is the Big West leader with 39.1 rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 11.0.

The Roadrunners and Beach face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antavion Collum is averaging 12 points for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Jadon Jones averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. Marcus Tsohonis is shooting 38.3% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 25.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Beach: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 40.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

