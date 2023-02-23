Long and Fairfield host Niagara

Fairfield Stags (12-15, 8-9 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (14-12, 9-8 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairfield Stags (12-15, 8-9 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (14-12, 9-8 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces the Niagara Purple Eagles after TJ Long scored 23 points in Fairfield’s 73-72 loss to the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Purple Eagles are 8-3 in home games. Niagara is third in the MAAC in team defense, giving up 65.1 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Stags are 8-9 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield is sixth in the MAAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Supreme Cook averaging 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Thomasson is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 18.8 points and 3.6 assists.

Long averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Stags: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

