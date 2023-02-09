LIU hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Munden’s 23-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (14-11, 7-3 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (3-20, 1-10 NEC) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (14-11, 7-3 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (3-20, 1-10 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LIU -9.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits the Long Island Sharks after Joe Munden Jr. scored 23 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 83-79 loss to the Wagner Seahawks.

The Sharks have gone 2-7 in home games. LIU is third in the NEC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Quion Burns averaging 4.0.

The Knights are 7-3 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marko Maletic is shooting 43.7% and averaging 16.6 points for the Sharks. Burns is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LIU.

Sean Moore is averaging five points for the Knights. Demetre Roberts is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-9, averaging 64.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.