Little Rock hosts SIU-Edwardsville following Taylor’s 27-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (15-9, 6-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (7-17, 3-8 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (15-9, 6-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (7-17, 3-8 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits the Little Rock Trojans after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 27 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 89-75 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Trojans are 6-3 on their home court. Little Rock allows 79.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

The Cougars are 6-5 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville ranks sixth in the OVC scoring 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Deejuan Pruitt averaging 9.0.

The Trojans and Cougars match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Walker is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 7.2 points. Myron Gardner is averaging 13.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Damarco Minor is averaging 12 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Taylor is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 2-8, averaging 75.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

