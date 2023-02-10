Lipscomb visits Lane and North Alabama

Lipscomb Bisons (16-10, 8-5 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (15-11, 7-6 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lipscomb Bisons (16-10, 8-5 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (15-11, 7-6 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts the Lipscomb Bisons after Jacari Lane scored 29 points in North Alabama’s 70-57 victory over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Lions have gone 8-2 in home games. North Alabama scores 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Bisons are 8-5 against conference opponents. Lipscomb is 7-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Ortiz averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Lane is averaging 12 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for North Alabama.

Trae Benham is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging seven points. Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

