Lipscomb plays Jacksonville following Ognacevic’s 27-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (13-13, 6-9 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (16-12, 8-7 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (13-13, 6-9 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (16-12, 8-7 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lipscomb -6.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays the Jacksonville Dolphins after Jacob Ognacevic scored 27 points in Lipscomb’s 114-111 overtime loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Bisons are 12-2 in home games. Lipscomb scores 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Dolphins are 6-9 in conference play. Jacksonville is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Benham is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging 7.6 points. Ognacevic is averaging 16 points over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.

Kevion Nolan is averaging 13.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Dolphins. Gyasi Powell is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.