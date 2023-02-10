Lindenwood visits Southern Indiana, looks to break road skid

Lindenwood Lions (9-17, 4-9 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (13-13, 6-7 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lindenwood Lions (9-17, 4-9 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (13-13, 6-7 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood travels to Southern Indiana looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 9-3 in home games. Southern Indiana averages 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Lions have gone 4-9 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood gives up 71.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Swope is scoring 14.2 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Trevor Lakes is averaging 13.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Chris Childs is averaging 12.6 points for the Lions. Keenon Cole is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

