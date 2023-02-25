Lilly scores 23, Brown takes down Columbia 84-73

NEW YORK (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr.’s 23 points helped Brown defeat Columbia 84-73 on Saturday. Lilly added three steals…

NEW YORK (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr.’s 23 points helped Brown defeat Columbia 84-73 on Saturday.

Lilly added three steals for the Bears (14-12, 7-6 Ivy League). Paxson Wojcik added 20 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds and six assists. Nana Owusu-Anane recorded 13 points and went 5 of 8 from the field.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa led the way for the Lions (7-21, 2-11) with 18 points and four assists. Liam Murphy added 11 points for Columbia. In addition, Noah Robledo finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

