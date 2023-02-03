Liberty visits Lipscomb following Ognacevic’s 20-point game

Liberty Flames (19-5, 10-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (14-10, 6-5 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb…

Liberty Flames (19-5, 10-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (14-10, 6-5 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on the Liberty Flames after Jacob Ognacevic scored 20 points in Lipscomb’s 66-60 victory against the Queens Royals.

The Bisons are 11-1 in home games. Lipscomb is 6- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Flames are 10-1 in conference matchups. Liberty has a 19-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ognacevic is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bisons. A.J McGinnis is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Colin Porter is averaging 6.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Flames. Darius McGhee is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Flames: 9-1, averaging 73.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.