Leons leads Bradley against Murray State after 21-point showing

Murray State Racers (13-12, 8-7 MVC) at Bradley Braves (18-8, 11-4 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Murray State Racers (13-12, 8-7 MVC) at Bradley Braves (18-8, 11-4 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -10.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley faces the Murray State Racers after Malevy Leons scored 21 points in Bradley’s 79-61 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Braves have gone 12-1 in home games. Bradley is fourth in the MVC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Rienk Mast averaging 6.0.

The Racers are 8-7 in conference games. Murray State allows 72.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mast is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Braves. Leons is averaging 12.3 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Damiree Burns is averaging 8.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Racers. Rob Perry is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

