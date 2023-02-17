Lehigh visits Rogers and American

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (14-12, 9-6 Patriot) at American Eagles (15-11, 7-8 Patriot) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (14-12, 9-6 Patriot) at American Eagles (15-11, 7-8 Patriot)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American takes on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Matt Rogers scored 20 points in American’s 73-51 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Eagles are 7-4 in home games. American is ninth in the Patriot scoring 65.8 points while shooting 49.4% from the field.

The Mountain Hawks are 9-6 in Patriot play. Lehigh has a 5-9 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is averaging 13.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for American.

Evan Taylor is averaging 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 25.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

