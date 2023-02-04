Lehigh takes road win streak into matchup with Lafayette

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (13-9, 8-3 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (7-17, 5-6 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (13-9, 8-3 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (7-17, 5-6 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lafayette -3; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh hits the road against Lafayette trying to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Leopards are 3-5 in home games. Lafayette has a 2-12 record against opponents above .500.

The Mountain Hawks are 8-3 against Patriot opponents. Lehigh averages 71.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo O’Boyle is averaging 12 points for the Leopards. CJ Fulton is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Keith Higgins Jr. is scoring 14.7 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Evan Taylor is averaging 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the past 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 5-5, averaging 60.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

