Lehigh plays Lafayette, aims for 5th straight road win

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (13-9, 8-3 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (7-17, 5-6 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (13-9, 8-3 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (7-17, 5-6 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh hits the road against Lafayette aiming to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Leopards are 3-5 on their home court. Lafayette averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 3- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mountain Hawks are 8-3 against Patriot opponents. Lehigh is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo O’Boyle is averaging 12 points for the Leopards. CJ Fulton is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Jalin Sinclair is averaging 3.7 points for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 5-5, averaging 60.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

