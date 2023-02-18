Ledlum scores 35, Harvard beats Cornell 73-56

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Ledlum put up 35 points as Harvard beat Cornell 73-56 on Saturday night. Ledlum also…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Ledlum put up 35 points as Harvard beat Cornell 73-56 on Saturday night.

Ledlum also added 13 rebounds and six steals for the Crimson (14-12, 5-7 Ivy League). Idan Tretout scored 19 points, going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line. Chisom Okpara was 2-of-3 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with five points.

Isaiah Gray finished with 11 points for the Big Red (16-9, 6-6). Sean Hansen added 10 points and seven rebounds for Cornell. In addition, Greg Dolan finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again next Saturday. Harvard hosts Princeton and Cornell travels to play Yale.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.