Ledlum leads Harvard against Yale after 21-point game

Yale Bulldogs (14-6, 4-3 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (12-9, 3-4 Ivy League) Boston; Friday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Yale Bulldogs (14-6, 4-3 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (12-9, 3-4 Ivy League)

Boston; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Harvard -3.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard takes on the Yale Bulldogs after Chris Ledlum scored 21 points in Harvard’s 83-68 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Crimson have gone 5-3 at home. Harvard is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-3 against Ivy League opponents. Yale is the leader in the Ivy League allowing just 61.6 points per game while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ledlum is shooting 48.6% and averaging 19.2 points for the Crimson. Idan Tretout is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

Matt Knowling is averaging 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.