Ledlum leads Harvard against Princeton

Princeton Tigers (17-8, 8-4 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (14-12, 5-7 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard takes on the Princeton Tigers after Chris Ledlum scored 35 points in Harvard’s 73-56 win over the Cornell Big Red.

The Crimson have gone 5-6 in home games. Harvard scores 68.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Tigers are 8-4 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ledlum is averaging 19 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Crimson. Idan Tretout is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

Caden Pierce is averaging 7.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Ryan Langborg is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

