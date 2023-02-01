Lawrence, Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders take on the UTEP Miners

UTEP Miners (11-10, 4-6 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-9, 6-5 C-USA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UTEP Miners (11-10, 4-6 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-9, 6-5 C-USA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: C-USA foes Middle Tennessee and UTEP meet on Thursday.

The Blue Raiders have gone 7-2 in home games. Middle Tennessee averages 69.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Miners have gone 4-6 against C-USA opponents. UTEP ranks fourth in C-USA with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Calvin Solomon averaging 6.2.

The Blue Raiders and Miners square off Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Lawrence is shooting 44.4% and averaging 12.4 points for the Blue Raiders. Elias King is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Shamar Givance is averaging 10.1 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Miners. Tae Hardy is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Miners: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

