Lawrence, Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders take on the UTEP Miners

UTEP Miners (11-10, 4-6 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-9, 6-5 C-USA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UTEP Miners (11-10, 4-6 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-9, 6-5 C-USA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Middle Tennessee -4.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Eli Lawrence and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders host Tae Hardy and the UTEP Miners in C-USA action.

The Blue Raiders have gone 7-2 in home games. Middle Tennessee is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Miners have gone 4-6 against C-USA opponents. UTEP scores 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Blue Raiders and Miners square off Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawrence is averaging 12.4 points for the Blue Raiders. DeAndre Dishman is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Hardy is shooting 42.1% and averaging 12.6 points for the Miners. Shamar Givance is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Miners: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.