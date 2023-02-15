Langley leads UNC Greensboro against Samford after 27-point performance

UNC Greensboro Spartans (18-9, 12-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (18-9, 12-2 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (18-9, 12-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (18-9, 12-2 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Samford -1; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro visits the Samford Bulldogs after Keyshaun Langley scored 27 points in UNC Greensboro’s 97-89 overtime victory against the Wofford Terriers.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-2 in home games. Samford ranks fifth in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.7 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Spartans are 12-2 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro is the top team in the SoCon allowing only 63.8 points per game while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Dye is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Jermaine Marshall is averaging 11.3 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Samford.

Dante Treacy is averaging 7.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Spartans. Langley is averaging 15.2 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

