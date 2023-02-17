Langley and the UNC Greensboro Spartans visit conference foe Chattanooga

UNC Greensboro Spartans (18-10, 12-3 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (15-13, 7-8 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (18-10, 12-3 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (15-13, 7-8 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro faces Chattanooga in SoCon action Saturday.

The Mocs are 9-5 on their home court. Chattanooga has an 8-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Spartans have gone 12-3 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro ranks third in the SoCon shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Stephens is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Keyshaun Langley averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Keondre Kennedy is shooting 43.8% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

