Lamar takes on Houston Christian following Calmese’s 32-point showing

Lamar Cardinals (9-18, 5-9 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (8-19, 5-9 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (9-18, 5-9 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (8-19, 5-9 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston Christian -4; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits the Houston Christian Huskies after Nate Calmese scored 32 points in Lamar’s 91-75 win over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Huskies have gone 6-7 in home games. Houston Christian is 1-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cardinals are 5-9 in Southland play. Lamar is sixth in the Southland giving up 73.6 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brycen Long is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.5 points for the Huskies. Maks Klanjscek is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

Calmese averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Chris Pryor is averaging 9.9 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 79.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.