Lamar faces Nicholls State after Calmese’s 23-point performance

Lamar Cardinals (9-21, 5-12 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (15-14, 10-7 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits the Nicholls State Colonels after Nate Calmese scored 23 points in Lamar’s 84-79 loss to the New Orleans Privateers.

The Colonels have gone 10-2 in home games. Nicholls State scores 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Cardinals are 5-12 in Southland play. Lamar is seventh in the Southland with 13.1 assists per game led by Chris Pryor averaging 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Huffman is averaging 16.5 points and 2.1 steals for the Colonels. Latrell Jones is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Calmese is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 17.5 points. Pryor is averaging 9.9 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

