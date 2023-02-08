Lamar faces Incarnate Word after Pryor’s 20-point showing

Lamar Cardinals (7-17, 3-8 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-13, 5-6 Southland) San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (7-17, 3-8 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-13, 5-6 Southland)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Chris Pryor scored 20 points in Lamar’s 72-68 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals are 6-4 in home games. Incarnate Word is seventh in the Southland shooting 34.0% from deep, led by Jonathan Cisse shooting 41.2% from 3-point range.

The Lamar Cardinals are 3-8 against Southland opponents. Lamar is 4-0 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cisse averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Incarnate Word Cardinals, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Charlie Yoder is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Nate Calmese is averaging 16.5 points for the Lamar Cardinals. Pryor is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Incarnate Word Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Lamar Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

