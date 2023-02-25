Lakes’ 25 lead Southern Indiana past Tennessee State 93-81

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trevor Lakes’ 25 points helped Southern Indiana defeat Tennessee State 93-81 on Saturday night. Lakes also…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trevor Lakes’ 25 points helped Southern Indiana defeat Tennessee State 93-81 on Saturday night.

Lakes also contributed six rebounds for the Screaming Eagles (16-15, 9-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Isaiah Swope scored 25 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Jelani Simmons recorded 16 points and was 6-of -12 shooting, including 0 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line. Jacob Polakovich had 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Jr. Clay and Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. led the Tigers (18-13, 10-8) with 20 points apiece. Clay also had seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Christian Brown also recorded 13 points.

