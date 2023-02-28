Lairy leads Miami (OH) against Western Michigan after 26-point showing

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-18, 5-11 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (7-22, 3-13 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-18, 5-11 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (7-22, 3-13 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Michigan -1; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays the Western Michigan Broncos after Mekhi Lairy scored 26 points in Miami (OH)’s 85-68 victory over the Ohio Bobcats.

The Broncos have gone 6-6 in home games. Western Michigan has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The RedHawks are 5-11 in conference matchups. Miami (OH) is 1-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Norman Jr. is scoring 17.6 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Broncos. Tray Maddox Jr. is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Lairy is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 17.5 points and four assists. Morgan Safford is shooting 46.9% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 1-9, averaging 67.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

RedHawks: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

