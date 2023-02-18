Lafayette visits Rucker and Army

Lafayette Leopards (9-19, 7-8 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (14-14, 8-7 Patriot) West Point, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Lafayette Leopards (9-19, 7-8 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (14-14, 8-7 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Army -3.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Army takes on the Lafayette Leopards after Jalen Rucker scored 23 points in Army’s 93-86 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

The Black Knights are 8-4 in home games. Army ranks second in the Patriot with 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Chris Mann averaging 8.5.

The Leopards are 7-8 against Patriot opponents. Lafayette is 5-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleton Benson is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 11.7 points. Rucker is averaging 16 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for Army.

Leo O’Boyle is averaging 11.5 points for the Leopards. CJ Fulton is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Leopards: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

