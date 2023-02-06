Lafayette visits Holy Cross after Rivera’s 23-point showing

Lafayette Leopards (7-18, 5-7 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-17, 5-7 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lafayette Leopards (7-18, 5-7 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-17, 5-7 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Holy Cross -2.5; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette visits the Holy Cross Crusaders after Josh Rivera scored 23 points in Lafayette’s 66-64 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Crusaders are 5-7 in home games. Holy Cross is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Leopards are 5-7 in Patriot play. Lafayette ranks ninth in the Patriot shooting 32.6% from deep. CJ Fulton leads the Leopards shooting 39.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerrale Gates is scoring 17.1 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Crusaders. Will Batchelder is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Holy Cross.

Leo O’Boyle is averaging 11.8 points for the Leopards. Fulton is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Leopards: 5-5, averaging 60.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

