Lafayette faces Bucknell after Vander Baan’s 23-point game

Lafayette Leopards (9-21, 7-10 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (11-19, 4-13 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette takes on the Bucknell Bison after Justin Vander Baan scored 23 points in Lafayette’s 73-69 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

The Bison are 6-7 on their home court. Bucknell ranks sixth in the Patriot with 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Andre Screen averaging 9.3.

The Leopards are 7-10 in Patriot play. Lafayette has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is averaging 14.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Leo O’Boyle is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Leopards. Josh Rivera is averaging 10.9 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

