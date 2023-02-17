Kountz and Northern Colorado host Eastern Washington

Northern Colorado Bears (10-17, 5-10 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (20-7, 14-0 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (10-17, 5-10 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (20-7, 14-0 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits the Eastern Washington Eagles after Daylen Kountz scored 26 points in Northern Colorado’s 84-82 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Eagles are 10-1 on their home court. Eastern Washington ranks fifth in the Big Sky in team defense, giving up 70.1 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Bears have gone 5-10 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado is fifth in the Big Sky with 30.0 rebounds per game led by Dalton Knecht averaging 7.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Jones is averaging 6.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Steele Venters is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Knecht is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 19.9 points and 7.1 rebounds. Kountz is averaging 16.8 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 10-0, averaging 80.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

