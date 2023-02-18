Knight and Illinois State host Indiana State

Illinois State Redbirds (10-18, 5-12 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (19-9, 12-5 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Illinois State Redbirds (10-18, 5-12 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (19-9, 12-5 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana State -14; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State faces the Indiana State Sycamores after Seneca Knight scored 22 points in Illinois State’s 76-75 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Sycamores are 10-3 on their home court. Indiana State has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The Redbirds are 5-12 in MVC play. Illinois State averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courvoisier McCauley is scoring 17.0 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Sycamores. Robbie Avila is averaging 10.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 55.1% over the past 10 games for Indiana State.

Darius Burford is averaging 12.3 points for the Redbirds. Knight is averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Redbirds: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.