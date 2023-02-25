Knecht and Northern Colorado host Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-21, 4-12 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (10-18, 5-11 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-21, 4-12 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (10-18, 5-11 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Colorado -5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Dalton Knecht scored 22 points in Northern Colorado’s 89-77 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Bears are 5-6 on their home court. Northern Colorado allows 77.1 points and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

The Lumberjacks are 4-12 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona allows 73.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knecht is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 19.9 points and 7.1 rebounds. Daylen Kountz is shooting 44.2% and averaging 17.0 points over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Jalen Cole is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Lumberjacks. Xavier Fuller is averaging 13.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.